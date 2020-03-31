Punish player Overwatch for comments against a streamer

Although the hype for Overwatch has fallen a lot in recent years, there is still a large amount of players that continue to battle in this title Blizzard.

Such is its importance that even continues to have weight in the circuits professionals eSports, and although many refuse to take them seriously, computers are becoming more and more formal and stringent in their rules.

Recently, a renowned player of Overwatch was

harshly punished for making inappropriate comments to a streamer, because its

team considered that it offended the girl.

Aspen who is recognized for his ability to play Overwatch and by being linked to the team Cloud9aired recently a game that he shared with “YangXiaoLong” and “Ameng”members of the team Chengdu Hunters.

As you can see, at a certain time, Yang writes “Hey Aspen. Ameng says that you are his second wife”.

The streamer does not seem to have reacted in a bad way, and in fact, wrote “LuL” in the chat after smile a little.

Seconds later, Ameng apologized for the remark of his companion, saying that “He likes to make jokes…”but this justification did not seem to please the leadership of their team.

Through the account of Twitter official Chengdu Hunterwas published a message in which they apologize to Aspen and reported that “YangXiaoLong” was fined a month’s salary for his behavior.

Regarding YangXiaoLong”s unwarranted remarks in-game: On behalf of the Chengdu Hunters, we apologize to Aspen and all people involved. We have already severely reprimanded and educated our player, YangXiaoLong, on his misbehavior – imposing a fine on the full month salary (1/2) — Chengdu Hunters (@ChengduHunters) April 16, 2019

This harsh measure was not well taken by the fans of the team,

because they felt that the words of the player were not really offensive

towards the player.

Aspen accepted the apology and reported that he felt somewhat confused, but he understood that it was a joke.

We know that in the competitive environment of the eSports there are behaviors very sexist, and very likely this has been the motivating to punish so hard to “YangXiaoLong”.

For that you need to take care of a lot of what is said on the internet,

especially if this is streamed live.

