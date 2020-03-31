Rihanna: All the details about her new album

All the details about the new album of Rihanna

Rihanna not be published new album to ask for already 4 years and the fans start, the screams of the singer, that you have a little music.

The song, in collaboration with PartyNextDoor, means the return of the singer to is the music, because he is not a song, since he’s in “Lemon” by N. E. R. D and ‘Loyalty’ by Kendrick Lamar in 2017.

It is not the first time that a party Nextdoor and Rihanna work together, so have been in the ‘Work’ and ‘Sex With Me’, two songs of the album ‘Anti’, the singer launched in the year 2016.

Rihanna is a busy woman, has her brand of cosmetics, lingerie and clothing lines, the worry, but the fans just want a new album.

The long-awaited disc already has a name, “R9”, a name that was chosen by the singer a tweet from a fan.

In the last few months, Rihanna the album) said in an interview with Vogue : “I can’t say when I publish it (but I’m working on very aggressively in the music”.

In addition, it was confirmed that the new songs have the style of reggae “reggae always feels good to me,” he said. “It is in my blood. No matter how far or how long you are away from this culture or my environment in which I grew up, never. It is always the same high. Although I have explored other genres of music, it was at the time, again something you actually don’t, I concentrated fully for a body of work”

But the disc does not sound only, with a reggae influence, if you don’t, that Rihanna has declared that she will be no rules or strict format, but simple, full of good music.

