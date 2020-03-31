Rihanna and Jay-Z donate 2 mdd affected COVID19

He noted the importance to join forces in order to be in solidarity and to prioritize health.

Before the pandemic COVID19, singer Rihanna and Jay-Zdonated two million dollarsto support vulnerable communities residing in New York and Los Angeles.

Both have foundations to support the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), an initiative of Rihanna, which began in 2002, and the Foundation Shawn Carter (SFC), the rapper Jay Z, the incició 2003 she founded together with her mother.

The managing Director of the Foundation, CLF, Justine Lucas, said:

There are a number of patient groups that are particularly at risk during this pandemic: the undocumented, prisoners, the elderly, and the homeless, as well as children of workers health and rescue service”.

Now, more than ever, we need organizations whose priority is to published reports, the health and the rights of these people,” a press release support.

The support is for the municipalities of New York that are able to be vulnerable, with the object of supporting the test, and free treatment for all people. Support economic development and expansion of the rights of migrants. You will assist with the delivery of meals to the elderly and people without shelter.

Also for the little guests want to offer and learning materials and kindergartens, as well as keep clean, the nursery, and the support for the mental health of the parents, this virtually.

