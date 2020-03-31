Rihanna gets special award at the NAACP Image Awards

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- Rihanna will receive the prestigious prize of the President during the 51a Awards, NAACP Image.

The presidential award is awarded in recognition of special achievements and public service, and Rihanna, you get the honor, President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, according to E!.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a career as an innovative artist and musician, but was also awarded as an official public stellar,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Since their commercial success by Fenty to his vast experience as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna is the type of character, of grace and of devotion embodies the justice that we emphasize in our prize of the President,” he said.

Although Rihanna is known for its music and brand, which is also very famous philanthropist. The Foundation, ” Clara Lionel started in 2012 to honor her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

“CLF supports and funds programmes, the innovative and effective education and catastrophe protection in the world. Featuring the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF, the global defense devoted to with the aim of improving the quality of life of young people in all parts”, refers to the statement on its website reads. “The current programs are programs of the elementary school and secondary school in Malawi, Barbados, and Senegal, programs for the emergency in the Caribbean and around the world, and the scholarship program of the Global Foundation, “Clara Lionel”.