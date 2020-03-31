Rihanna has lived in Mexico and no one knew | music

The singer spoke about her love for Mexico, and even confessed that occasionally lives there

it is a very close relationship with Mexico, not only because it is a great place for the holiday, but because she has actually lived in this country, because they feel identified with him.

The star confessed in an interview with Vogue, where she hinted that one of the objectives for which they spend more time, even from England or his native Barbados.

“I just love to Mexico. In truth, I can relate to and empathize with people of Mexican or Latin-American, the discrimination against the United States. I know what it feels like to, on immigration, by in your house in the middle of the night and pull people,” said the singer.

So told Rihannayou had about eight years, when he lived, such a situation. “I know how hard it is for a child,” she said in the interview about the reasons why you like to be in Mexico, because he feels very identified with the situation of many here.

Therefore, it is common to see photos of the artist, by you, in front of the fence, sunning or in the shade on the beach.

But not all of them are in vacation Rihanna. The singer assures that it is working “aggressively in new music”. However, not answered, when his long-awaited ninth Studio album will be.

“I can do what he wants,” said the pop star in the world premiere of “Believe It”, their first song in four years, in addition to Party Nextdoorwhat is the evidence that they do, in truth, Yes, continue making music, despite their absence in the scenarios.

2017 Rihanna he participated in collaborations such as “Wild Thoughts” DJ Khaled, “Loyalty” with Kendrick Lamar and “Lemon” with N. E. R. Dsince inactive in the music scene.

Therefore, with the premiere of “Believe It”, the fans hope that this means that you will hear more in the vicinity, a successor of the “Anti -“, the album took you in 2016.