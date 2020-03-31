Rihanna made history by durag in his new cap fashion

Rihanna can do it all. The singer from Barbados will meet you on every step of their career and is not afraid of new challenges. Thus, it was shown how the new door girl, the English edition of may of the magazine Voguewhat was photographed, before the pandemic COVID-19, a cause in which he donated the artist is actively involved since the beginning and has helped to impede their progress: through his Foundation, around 5 million dollars.

On the account of Instagram-magazine -with nearly 4 million fans, was the two portals (one on paper and the other digital), the Riri looks. In the first she was in an outfit total white consisting of a blazer, a shirt with details, all fitted around the neck and a tie in the same tone, Burberry.

But what struck most, was the fact that led durag as an accessory. This piece, of which the singer is a fan, is placed a cloth to the head and is attached, to the rear. The first time it was the afro-American slaves in the nineteenth century and his job was not to preserve brushes and the hair is looking, especially in the evening hours. With time, this accessory is looks more street syyle and in the 90s, the black artists were in the trend. As the data? It is the first time that a durag in the lid of the Vogue English.

Rihanna with a durag with Swarovsky stones. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP).

For the second cover offers Vogue in their networks, Rihanna it shows more of sexy and fat with a body pumps from the tip to in black SavageXFenty (brand), a jacket jean Maison Margiela and a Golden chain, super impressive. Again, wearing the same durag with a serious look and piercing, and a tattoo on the height of your eyes with the letter T (truth).

“I feel that I have no limits. I’ve done everything, I have all the achievements, I have all the genres, and I’m now just open to what comes. I can do what I want“says the businesswoman in an interview, it can be downloaded free of charge, so online.

To throw with the successful Code of make-up and clothes, and the next, a new studio album, we are convinced that Rihanna new to the industry, the music and the fashion defined, and that they do not stop projects, not in the near future.