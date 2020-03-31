Rihanna supports you want three or four children, with partner or without, within ten years, the | values | ideas

Motherhood is a theme, shy away from many of the celebrities; however, for Rihanna, is a thing that you said caused a lot of excitement, and in more than one occasion, the dream is to be a mom “more than anything in this world.”

The interpreter was known to the chosen ester, to the title page of the magazine Vogue UK, and during the interview with Afua Hirsch showed that in ten years, even with “three or four children,” explains that your appointment calendar current would not allow him to take the time to have a baby, there’s Fenty Beauty, Fenty Savage, Fenty Maison and promotion of a new musical work to manage.

“I know that I’ll want to live differently. In ten years I will be 42 years of age and become old. I’ll children, three or four of them,” said the artist, of the recently, the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel separated, with whom she has an affair from the year 2016. “You do not have to tolerate a lot of the time, the know my*ddr, do you? You put both on your plate. If you are overwhelmed, you have to start cutting things, ” said Rihanna about the break.

Rihanna spoke about her desire to be a mother. Photo: broadcast.

For the interpreter, “Diamonds”, not your family, nothing to do with their notions of motherhood, has said in an interview with Vogue.

“I feel that society gives me pleasure to say, ‘Oh, you just …’ you fall, as a mother, if no father in the lives of their children. But the only thing is the happiness that counts, it’s the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. This is the only thing that said you raise a child the truth, is the love,” the famous.