Selena Gomez recommends, you will hear songs of her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd | Special Instagram

The singer Selena Gomez solidarizado, living with people, quarantine at home. So she decided to share some suggestions for books, movies, tv shows and music. Between your list of favorite songs, a song of her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

So seems to have ended her relationship with musician and singer The Weeknd it was not an obstacle for the enjoyment of your music. This list of tips, the singer has given to understand that it is a fan of the musical work of her ex-partner.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd started at the beginning of 2017 if you are captured by the media, to a romantic dinner were. The couple debuto all the splendor of Hollywood to the public at the Met Gala. During their relationship, her engagement had in various public appearances. However, your relationship to end 10 months later.

At the moment, the singer is Selena Gomez remained active in social networks after the end of the cycle important role in your life. In closing his Chapter with his other affair, based on feedback from the same Selena, the relationship became more long and toxic to your life with the singer Justin Bieber.

In the situation with the pandemic of coronavirus has brought, Selena Gomez remains active for your Instagram trying to support your fan base with sessions on acoustic songs, take photos of the moments you spend at home and hang recommendations, what is the quarantine.

Between the recommendations that has been given, the singers, the songs like “the snow child” by her ex-partner The Weeknd, “You Say” by Lauren Daigle and films such as “The invisible man, American Hustle, stole gems and books such as” Becoming Michelle Obama, or “The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio.