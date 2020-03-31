Selena Gomez regrets release of Dance Again in the crisis Covid-19

If

Mexico city / 30.03.2020 16:14:57





Selena Gomez was released the new music video to the theme “Dance Again”is one of your latest material label Rare in the social networks. In addition, an initiative announced to make a positive contribution against the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

“My video performance for Dance Again already available is. It feels a little strange to act, is something so cheerful in the midst of a time so difficult for our world, but I also think that is a good reminder that what we have in common. Dance again,” he wrote, accompanied by the League on the clip.

While the audio-visual media, appears in a different style, of the generally common appearance; a hairstyle with curls and bangs, a dress with long, white, seemingly made of silk, while she sings and dances the theme.

Trailer Selena Gomezand praise his last work, comments in social networks, where they also took advantage to thank singer impact in full contingency.

“This is the best song”, “it’s a beautiful video, you’re a Queen”, “Thank you! It is absolutely the right time. Needed to complete this song in my life. I’m going crazy, being trapped in the house,” wrote some of the internet-user to watch the video.

In addition, Selena the introduction of an initiative for a major contribution positive influence on the global pandemic: “For every purchase of products Dance Again in my shop, a portion of the proceeds benefit the Fund for the assistance MusiCares Covid-19,” wrote the publication.

MusiCares is a Foundation, non-profit organization that seeks the support of the community, the music, the influences were imposed by the preventive measures coronavirus and Selena Gomez came to contribute to the cause and help your comrades in the Guild.

epc