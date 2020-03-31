Shakira calls about the children, and the inclusion generated a lot of controversy

Shakira furthermore, in quarantine, in addition to Gerard Piqué and his two sons, Milan, for seven years, and Sasha, five, in his house in Barcelona. To slow down to try the Colombian singer continues to be in isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but wanted to start a petition to the government, some controversy has led in some circles. The interpreter Waka Waka calls for in his message of new regulations for the inclusion of. The artist meditates how important that the children do not go on a terrace or a balcony to the street. “To get to know the situation of parents with small children in this difficult time of the quarantine, I feel for those who does not begin an outdoor area or a balcony, so that your children breathe clean air,” the write.



“If it is allowed, to walk dogs, or adults to buy, to think of would be to allow a solution, but this right to the children, the you need the sun and the air for the mental and physical health”, she says. “Urgiría the government to consider a policy that allows an adult tasked to pull a child to walk, although this is subject to the restrictions, the experts hold, and where the rules of distance and health. The children are real champions in this social drama, and we think of your well-being”, – stated in the message that you, along with more than 66 million followers.



The appeal has generated a lot of criticismalthough some of the applause. The singer Luis Fonsi a singer or a singer Beatriz Luengo have supported your request, while many other fans who criticize and look at you as irresponsible. “I do not believe that this option be careful, is not consistent with the current situation!”; “The children can be infected and can be a source of contagion for the other!!”; “Should not leave the children, you should explain to them, with the appropriate language what is happening, but to go on the road, is not a solution to do this… all at home!”; “Not Shakira, nooooo!!!!!!! Let us not use the excuse the children, we know, to interact with them, there are many ways, thousands of activities you do, and, the most important is the communication, what happened”, and “There is not, compliance with the quarantine, if not, the never-ending” they are some of the thousands of messages received against your application.



‘Childhood is a vector for the transmission of the virus’

Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the routine of the little ones are affected. For the children, without the school, which means since the 12 of March, in communities such as Madrid, what you are wearing, without having to leave the house for almost three weeks. The government has decided to relax the measures, so that children on the street, as people, or just the transmitter of the disease, although the last update of the alarm status permitted, you may be accompanied by an adult on outputs. “Childhood is a vector for the transmission of the virus. We know that the restrictive measures changed much with the everyday life of the families, but if we don’t, are absolutely necessary, not we,” said the Minister for health, Salvador Illa.

