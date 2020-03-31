St. Paul’s kinder – Angelina Jolie, donated$ 5 million to take a Packed lunch in the home of a student in the United States, to help the schools in Africa and to support the Unesco project of teaching at a distance

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, one of the most successful stars in Hollywood, and that is by an example of solidarity during the global pandemic: the actress made a donation in the amount of$ 1 million (or approximately 5.2 million US dollars) to the Non-governmental organization, In the the child is Hungry, are countries with No child Hungry, serve the meals in the housing of low-income students in the United States during the pandemic coronavirus (Covid-19). As well as the American children of the fulfilment of the quarantine in their homes, and many families rely on school meals for the nutrition of the children.

“So many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive during school time, including nearly 22 million children in the United States is to support in need of the food. In the child is Hungry, has made efforts to ensure that the greatest possible number of children,” said the actress and activist, in a press release sent to the media.

In addition to the projects supported by the United States, Angelina Jolie has also made a donation to the UN refugee help and sent supplies to the schools to ensure that it funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya, Namibia, and that they continue to be in the middle of a pandemic. “More than a million children are out of school around the world, for the sake of closure associated with the coronavirus,” said the actress in a statement.

Through her non-governmental organization, a Foundation, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, actress the funding for 10 schools, middle schools, 3 schools, exclusively for girls (two of them, one in Kenya and one in Afghanistan.has

The actress is also the cooperation with UNESCO for the establishment of the ” Global Coalition for education, to help children gain access to education, in the period of the closure of the school.

Angelina Jolie is working with humanitarian aid since the year 2000 when she filmed in Cambodia. In 2001, the appointment as the goodwill Ambassador for the UN high Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) was, and is, on the diplomatic level, engaging with relevant interlocutors on global displacement.

Here is a address of Angelia Jolie, you touched the world, where she speaks out for global action and humanitarian aid in Syria, and says: “no one will risk their own lives and the lives of their children in such a way that, if you are not in complete despair”. is Here is a look at the excerpt below:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSO9imeBcng(/embed)

Since then, Angelina has made, his biggest role to date: he starred in more than 40 missions in some of the most remote regions of the world, to highlight the situation of millions of displaced persons and the law for the protection of the country at the time. Actually, it’s not an Oscar, the help to go about to those who need it most.

Of other Hollywood celebrities, the donations that are useful to help in the fight against the coronavirus: Ralph Lauren, Corporate, Foundation, Ralph Lauren, donated$10 million to combat the coronavirus (more than $ 50 million!) . At the end of the week, the pop star singer, Rihanna also donated US$ 5 million ($25 million) to support the efforts of the global express service, about their Foundation, ” Clara Lionel.

Quarantine of the family

For the 6 kids of Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt together, went back to it all. Depending on the source of the entertainment site E! News, and Maddox, 18 years old, and the people, with the age of 16 years, Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, from the age of 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne , at the age of 11, in their home in California, in quarantine, in accordance with the recommendations in connection with the fight against the new coronavirus.

Maddox returned to be laid to Korea according to the University of silent, and as the brethren speak, taking classes online. “You can take the lessons at home, playing with languages, play instruments, play Board games, and helping in the kitchen. It has not been much adjustment since you are used to doing homework at home,” says the Website. “It was not necessary for a good adaptation of a time, teaching at home, it was something that everyone was used to it,” he says on the subject.

During this time, Maddox, 18 years old, and people of 16, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, have been with the father, Brad Pitt.