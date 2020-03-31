Taylor Swift clearly shows who are the women who have inspired you are

The famous pop singer Taylor Swiftpublished in social networks a list of your favorite songs, the women inspired in the course of their career, and some have accompanied to various times of your life.

The list consists of 51 songsamong other things, “What’s Up?” from 4 Non Blondesof Dido“White Flag”; of Shania Twain“You’re Still The one”; of Kelly Clarkson “Just Missed The train”; Shakira with “Underneath Your Clothes”; among many others.

Taylor Swift said that the list of music is something very special for you, because these strong women, who know they led melodic, the lyrics, mentally, and emotionally, without knowing it, and stressed that they had had no opportunity, personally, most of the women are included in the list.

Finally, who is also an actress, said, the idea of this list of songs of different artists, is about the month of the woman, the last 8.March.

“At the end of the month, the story of the woman, I wanted to make a play list with songs and artists to make music that was the soundtrack of my life for a time, a phase, a journey without end in the bus and training, my driver’s license and driving alone, screaming into a brush for the hair, and decide in the last instance, I wanted to make”. commenting on the beloved singer.

Taylor Swift gives financial support for the fans, by the pandemic of COVID-19

The singer Taylor Swift surprised her fans and the community, as it has made direct donations of several fans, the you have reported on your delicate economic situation, without expecting anything in return.

An example of this is the story of Holly Turner, he’s a tender message Taylor “Holly, you always were there for me. is I would like to be there for you. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Without a doubt, Taylor loves her fans