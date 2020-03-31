Taylor Swift falls in love with her swifties are with his new single Lover | INSTAGRAM

“Lover” is a ballad about true love. Only a few hours after they have been uploaded in the official account of Taylor, the video-musical with texts with more than 4 million views, and the swifties are your start celebrated on Twitter with the hashtag #lover atmidnight.

Today, Swift is not clear whether the song really is with the current boyfriend, but there is a fragment of the letter, says, “I have loved You from the three summers”, the singer left, and Joe, of the 2016. No doubt that she is a girl very romantic, so soon we hit the available letter.

We recall that Taylor’s Swift made a video – invitation, telling us that these are very happy to announce that soon a live broadcast on the platform, in the we’re talking about, in terms of her new album “Lover” is.

On also tells us that it is a live presentation, where we ask anything we want. As we reported, accompanied by Stella McCartney, speak to us about their collaboration, “Stella X Taylor Swift”. And best of all, to Say you can with their new video for the song. Taylor is waiting for us there, the 22. August 4 o’clock in Mexico.

The singer Taylor Swift launches her album “Lover”, on 23 august, and contains 18 topics four deluxe editions and even says that Grande and the collaboration with Katy Perry, and Ariana.

Taylor Swift is one of the singers, the most important and influential of the last few years. With 6 albums released, was from a FanDom, to listen to the love songs of tragedies, exnovios and, more recently, on the fight for the rights of the LGBT community and the importance of self-love. The premiere is on a worldwide basis.Until today, we were able to enjoy three of their singles: “I!”, “You need to calm down” and “The archer”.

What did you think of “Lover”?