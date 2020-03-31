The Black widow announces the return of the composers of the soundtrack

Still no release date set The Black Widow he continues, changes in their claims, and it seems to have replaced that of the French composer Alexandre Desplat for the Scots Lorne Balfe. The change was reported by Film Music Reporter.

Balfe is well known, mainly due to long-acting, once they have recently composed the soundtrack for the Mission: Impossible – The Effect Of The Fallout. He was also responsible for the titles in the series His Dark Materials and in the long Squad 6 and Bad Boys For Ever.

The reason for the replacement was not given. The line-up in front of Desplat, winner of the academy award nomination for On the way to the water and The Grand Hotel Budapest there were in circulation, with the first credits of the film.

Read on for the synopsis of the film:In the Black widow, a spy thriller full of action, Marvel Studios, and Natasha Romanoff – Black Widow – confronts us with the darkest part of his profession, when it is connected into a dangerous conspiracy involving her past. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to take it, and you must be with your history as a spy, and the relationships are broken that you left when you became an avenger.“

The first is the return of the Scarlett Johanssonand also, in addition to Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The direction of the Cate Shortland.