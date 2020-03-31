The Black widow is the soundtrack to change-and it is the composer of the Mission: Impossible

The next release from the Marvel universe was, however, set no date yet for a new one. But in the meantime, the Black widow, she accepts the changes. After the Film, the music of this report is on the soundtrack for the Film is Scarlett Johansson as the main character himself.

Instead, Alexandre Desplat, Lorne Balfe, sign the soundtrack of the film. Most recently, he was responsible for the Soundtrack of the film Mission: Impossible – the effect of poison. In addition, it was in the long squad of 6, and the Bad Boys-forever.

Desplat, who would the characters of the soundtrack of the film, it is well-known for the fact that he won the Oscar, the soundtrack, The path of the water, and in the year 2018. The reason for the return was not made aware of.

The film tells the story of Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, and is directed by Cate Shortland. The characters are still in, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh.