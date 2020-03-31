The creator of One Piece shows the faces more hilarious of his characters

Among the many bullets classic often offered by Eiichiro Oda in One Piece are those of the gestures and reactions of their characters to certain situationsespecially when you are surprised by something. The surprised faces maximum are almost a seal of the house and this is not the first time that any bullet becomes a meme viral due to the hilarious appearance. Well, in the arc of Wano Kuni, Oda has already offered the first knee-jerk reaction when Robin, Franky and Usopp discover that Luffy has not been, precisely, discrete in your arrival to the country of the samurai. That reaction that would come to be translated as “what huh?!“only saw it in these three characters, but the fans want more.

In a new installment of SBS (a questions and answers japanese) volume 93, fans of One Piece you have been asked to Eiichiro Oda draw the rest of Mugiwara with the same face that his three companions when they saw the news on Luffy. So, as you can see in the tweet below, the mangaka has drawn the expressions that they would have had Sanji, Chopper, Nami and Brook to be witnesses of the same facts, and although we can not see them in a bullet large, are equally hilarious.