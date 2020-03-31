The dress of Beyoncé brings back cutouts pronounced

This boast leg in events and red carpet it is always the must the diva the R&B Beyoncé. It is not yet seen with a beautiful dress CONG TRI type pleated in the color yellow-metallic drooping shoulders, in the premier of the Disney movie “The Lion King” in London.

The singer took along Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

This look for many of us remembered the legendary moment, played the actress Angelina Jolie in the red carpet the Oscar with a strapless dress kind of velvet-black in color from the company Atelier Versace since in 2012.

It is definitely a daring neckline but this is certainly steal the show and hundreds of reviews successful, if you know, complement it with matching accessories and, of course, a lot of attitude “flawless”.

And who better than Queen B for the excerpts pronounced. The singer and businesswoman attended with a stunning dress Walter Collectin crimson red with appliqués of rhinestones from only one shoulder, so as the shoes Viola Jimmy Choo and jewelry Messika Paris at the party of his niece with the theme Great Gatsby in honor of his 21st birthday.

Her husband, the rapper Jay-Z also wore an eye-catching tuxedo white. Basically, the two lucieron spectacular, and we have no doubt that they have completely stolen the show.

