The exhibition Fluvius Paula Klien was inaugurated in Rio de Janeiro – photos – Glamurama

The exposiçāo Fluvius, of the artist, Paula Klien, the Cultural centre and the post office was officially opened this Tuesday. The Assembly has, under the curatorship of Denise Mattar, and bring 50 works of this artist, whose production is characterized by the use of unusual nanquin. Come and see!!!