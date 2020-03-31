The first in the series, in April, 2020 – Monetary

+









The highlights of the April the series: the house of the paper to 4. Part of the series Drifting to Date and the movie, Brad (photo: handout) The highlights of the April the series: the house of the paper to 4. Part of the series Drifting to Date and the movie, Brad (photo: handout)

April is a month that promises to be on the streaming platform Netflix. The premieres for the month are the much anticipated fourth series of the Spanish ‘house of work’; in the Film, “Brad”, a production about the Brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, ” starring Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, and the child and young people, The Big Gig concert, comedy, star, the big, ex-superstar of the WWE’s Big Show. Check out below some of the most important releases for April:







A gentleman of the Intern (picture: handout) A gentleman of the Intern (picture: handout)

1

(I) A MASTER-TRAINEE

Jaded with the world of fashion, entrepreneur, Jean (Anne Hathaway) gets a little help and inspiration from those you least expect it: Ben (Robert De Niro), a trainee, a widow, and septuagenário.







In the film, Jen star Wagner Moura (photo: handout) In the film, Jen star Wagner Moura (photo: handout)

DAY 3

(VIDEO) SERGIO

In the Wake of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, Wagner Moura) is after the mission in the most insidious of his career.

(SERIES) – LA-HOUSE – PART 4

The plan is to leave for the teacher, the Board, and put lives in danger. To fight now, the thieves have enemies within and outside of the Bank of Spain.

THIS FILM IS THE Big BATTLE

Equipped with a magical mask, a boy, 11 years old, enters into a competition to fight to be free. Much confusion comes from there!

(I) ” COFFEE & KAREEM

The police just right, the coffee you try to be nice for your son, his girlfriend and ends up uncovering a criminal conspiracy. Now, the trouble is on the right side.

(I) THE HOUSE OF PAPER: THE PHENOMENON OF

To understand, why in the world, the house of paper a wave of enthusiasm for a charismatic group of robbers and their teachers sparked.







New children’s and youth medicine, The Big Show and concert (photo: handout) New children’s and youth medicine, The Big Show and concert (photo: handout)

6

(CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS) THE Big SHOW-SHOW

The ex-wrestler the Big Show outside the ring, ready for an even greater challenge: three girls with his wife in Florida.







The series Hi Score Girl ” (photo: handout) The series Hi Score Girl ” (photo: handout)

9

(ANIME) HI SCORE GIRL – SEASON 2

You have survived the school, and have trained hard in the arcade. It’s time, Haruo, He and his friends face the ultimate challenge.







Chris Hemsworth in the movie Ransom (photo: handout) Chris Hemsworth in the movie Ransom (photo: handout)

10

(I) THE REDEMPTION

What is a rake (Chris Hemsworth) is about to lose a mercenary with nothing to save after they have been recruited, the son of the boss of the mafia, who sits in prison.

(SERIES) BROTHER BREWERY

These two siblings know it’s all about the production of beer, but you know nothing about the relations of the family

THIS FILM IS A LOVE FOR A THOUSAND WEDDINGS

In the different versions of the same-day Jack the chaos giant, and a potential of the romance in the marriage of his sister staring at the guests hard.

15

(STANDARD) OUTER BANKS

A group of teenagers discover an old secret, and embarks on an adventure that you will not forget.

(DOC/S) AND THE DNA-OF-JUSTICE – SEASON-2

The innocence project shows the errors for a series of convictions of a criminal flawed, and brings imposed in the foreground of the injustice, the victim and the accused.

16

(NUMBER) FAUDA – SEASON 3

Doron handles with a young boxer during a long undercover mission in search of the leader of the Palestinians.

(DOC/S): MAURÍCIO MEIRELLES PAINTING: THE RECORDING IN THE CHAOS

The comedian Mauricio Meirelles starts the laughter of the audience in this stand-up recorded at St. Paul’s.







The Strange thing We all Love, Sofia Coppola (photo: handout) The Strange thing We all Love, Sofia Coppola (photo: handout)

17

(FILM) THE STRANGER IN YOU, WE LOVE YOU

During the U.S. civil war, a soldier takes refuge in a girls ‘ school. His arrival awakens the sexual tension, the cause for dispute, and only the peace and tranquility of the place. The direction of Sofia Coppola. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.







The Midnight-gospel, ” (photo: handout) The Midnight-gospel, ” (photo: handout)

20

(SERIES) THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL

Based on the interviews and on the podcast, the Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which follows this animated series the Moderator space is a journey through the galaxy in search of the meaning of life.







The planet Weird ” (photo: handout) The planet Weird ” (photo: handout)

22

(SERIES) – PLANET WEIRD

A list of the animals and of the uncanny, and the mother nature tells the story in this entertaining series of science that explores the life of the most incredible animals on earth.

(DOC) (OR ESPECIALLY) ON THE BACK OF THE SHELF

In the last four decades, the discrete-couple Karen and Barry Mason, commander of the Circus of Books, a sex shop in Los Angeles, as a reference for the local gay community.

(CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS) AND THE BROTHERS OF THE BOOK

In this animation, the four children from their parents to leave selfish, they learn to adapt to their values as “old-fashioned” in today’s world.

(MOVIE) THE SILENCE OF THE SWAMP

The author of the crime novels she discovers that the links between politicians and the local mafia is in Valencia (Spain), and is involved in a kidnapping in real-time. Pedro Alonso is The home of the paper).







Tom Cruise in Made in America (picture: handout) Tom Cruise in Made in America (picture: handout)

The 24-hour DAY

(FILM) MADE IN AMERICA

A pilot is an informant for the CIA and is using his contacts in the government to smuggle cocaine for Pablo Escobar. And With Tom Cruise.







And anime Merchandise. to date (photo: handout) And anime Merchandise. to date (photo: handout)

The 30-DAY

(ANIME) DRIFTING DRAGON

The dragons are on the menu, the crew, on the Thursday, in the Zaza on a hunting trip. If you miss it, on an empty stomach are the least of your problems.

(I) RICH IN LOVE

In the company of the father, and no one the son of the owner knows what the ceiling is. But things get complicated when he falls in love with Paula, and he says that he came from a poor family. With Giovanna Lancellotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Lellê, and The Griphao.

