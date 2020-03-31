The five phrases most controversial interview of Grimes with Lana Del Rey and Brit Marling

Grimes it is one of those artists that generates many topics of conversation, not only for her music but also her style of life and for the causes, not-for-profit organization that supports. More recently, the young 31-year-old whose real name is Claire Boucherhe joined the cause of Stella McCartney to create a more sustainable world, taking into accounts the needs of the planet for social improvements that support the movement towards reducing climate change, and thus, in a recent interview for the magazine Interview Magazine, Grimes spoke with Lana Del Rey and Brit Marling (co-creator of The OA) to talk about his new album, Miss_Anthropocene, and the challenges faced to carry it out.

It is for this reason that MOR.BO brings you the five most important events of the interview between Grimes, Lana Del Rey, and Brit Marlingthat also was attended by his partner, the tycoon of the auto racing and technology Elon Muskthat will surely command the social networks approximately.

1. His new musical project is on the interpretation of the pain according to the egyptians

One of the first questions of the interview, after the introduction of Elon Muskwas the most recent album of the artist, and then all agree on the pronunciation of the name of the project, Grimes it stated the following:

“I’m really obsessed with polytheism. I love how lived the ancient greeks or the ancient egyptians in this strange world of anime where you just had tons of gods that could be anything. It is as if every form of suffering have a representation. I wonder if there is almost a positive psychological effect. If your son dies in a war, literally you can talk with the god of war and say: ‘why did you do that?’ Or ‘I Hope that you have done this for some reason’. There is a strange philosophical justification for all the pain, and there is a antropomorfización of each form of pain. In our current society, we don’t even know how to talk about things. Then, my album is about a demonology modern or a pantheon modern where each song is about a different form of suffering or a different way of dying. If you think about it, the creation or the design of god it just seems really fun.”

2. Believes that religion is science fiction

While he was talking to Lana on your disk, Grimes he incorporated the theme of music as a religious experience and said that he feels surprised by the power of religion on the people, declaring the following:

“Religion is like the best science fiction. I know many people are atheistic or agnostic, and just hate religion and can’t see anything good in it. Even if you don’t believe in God or anything, this is an amazing art. It is a narration incredible, a character design amazing, art amazing visual. I know that the two love the reverb. Imagine going to a church in the medieval Europe, and only have heard music, like someone playing a lute. You walk into a cathedral for the first time, and you are listening to someone singing through a reverb super-long. What a mystical experience it would be that.”

3. The youth and creativity

Grimes she explains to Lana about the concept of lose creativity as they age and explains that the old belief that the cebero loses the ability to be creative with the years is simply a “myth”:

“I was reading a study on the average age of the artists. People always say things like: ‘Oh, you’re so much less creative as you get older’, as if your brain became less plastic and more static, so in reality I don’t agree… What’s interesting is that most of the novelists reached the age of sixty. When I think of many of my favorite books, most of them are older people that wrote it. My thought was: ‘Oh, I will wait until it is old and does not have musical ideas, and then I’ll sit and I’ll write a novel’. I will be much more vague physically when it is old, so probably I’ll be much more happy to sit for 12 hours a day writing”.

4. The symbolism in his music

This time speaking with Brit, Grimes ensures that your music, especially your most recent album, is full of symbolism, since we live in a society highly symbolic, where we’ve gotten because of our lack of attention:

“I’ve been obsessed with the symbolism lately. Mac (Boucher, brother of Grimes) I said that in the medieval period, when literacy was at its lowest point, everything became really symbolic, like the cross. Would never be lost. I feel that we return to a time like that, where everything is symbolic. Nobody reads past a headline because our attention span is very short”.

5. Artificial intelligence

While the conversation continued with the Brit, Grimes could not contain the need to talk about the dangers of AI:

“What scares me is an artificial intelligence online, watch the search history of all and then blackmail everyone to do what they want. It just feels inevitable. We’ve all sent emails or text messages from strangers. Even if there are laws to prevent that, eventually there will be an intelligent technology that is smart enough and strong and has access to take the shit of everyone, and then you can get anyone to do what you want, in the style Jeffrey Epstein. My theory about Epstein is that he had recordings of people with underage girls, and this is how I was getting everything I wanted from all these people that chantajeaba. Someone gave him a house and a plane. It’s like, What the fuck? Reeks of blackmail deep for me. If you have things of all, you can control the world. It seems much easier than a violent overthrow. If I am a IA, How do I keep them all hostage with nuclear bombs, or simply chantajeo all? Kill a lot of people seems difficult.”

6. Bonus track

In addition, Grimes he insisted that the IA not only represents a risk for our privacy, but also for our creativity-and insists that, in the near future, computers will surpass humans in the art:

“We could be in the last decade of people who can make art without competing against computers that are ten million times better, faster, more exciting and more intelligent. We could be some of the last artists human that are not completely obsolete by the artificial intelligence.”

You can read the full interview by clicking on this link.

