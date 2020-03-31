The millions who “won” Kinsey Wolanski, the woman who jumped on to the pitch during the final of the Champions League

Kinsey Wolanski, the model that invaded the Wanda Metropolitan this Saturday, June 1, 2019 during the final of the Champions league, stole the looks of the match where Liverpool was champion.

Here photos of Kinsey Wolanski

After 3 days of this event, Wolanski still giving you what to talk about. According to Apex MG Analytics, an advertising of such duration in the final of the Champions League has a cost of around $ 4 million, a value which is saved Wolanski and who won the channel of his boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Your account of Instagram was turned on again and already has 2.5 million followers, after his shocking appearance.