The photo shows Scarlett Johansson in costume on the Black widow 1. time

A photo of the proof for the uniform Iron man 2in 2010, it was announced on the Twittershows the actress Scarlett Johansson try to get dressed in the costume of the Black Widow for the first time.

The actress, nominated for an academy award nomination for the Well With The Real Worldhe made his debut in the role of the heroine of the universe, Cinematic, Marvel at the second time “Iron Man”, when he was about 23 years old. Also, the border looks very similar to the one that came out in the cinema, but with less detail on the shoulders. The biggest difference is, of course, the hair in the taking of evidence, the Ap is not even always have to wear the wig, the ex-assassin to him.

Johansson the role of Natasha Romanoff in the long is back The Black Widowaccompanied by a cast member for the Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The direction of the Cate Shortland. Postponed due to the pandemic, the new coronavirus, the film set a date for his debut set has not yet.

Read on for the synopsis of the film:In the Black widow, a spy thriller full of action, Marvel Studios, and Natasha Romanoff – Black Widow – confronts us with the darkest part of his profession, when it is connected into a dangerous conspiracy involving her past. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to take it, and you must be with your history as a spy, and the relationships are broken that you left when you became an avenger.“