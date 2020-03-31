The “Rabbit” Perez achieved a historic record

The Opinion

The goal mexican Óscar Pérez44-year-old has become the player with more age plays a match of the Club World, to be a starter in the encounter that his team, Pachuca, dispute against the Wydad Casablanca moroccan.

The “Rabbit” Perez (Zapotlán, Hidalgo, February 1, 1973) is revealed as the oldest player in a World cup of Clubs to another goalkeeper of Pachuca, el colombiano Miguel Calero, who died in December of 2012, he played with the Tuzos the mundialitos, 2007, 2008 and 2010, the last 39 years, 8 months and one day.

Perez, who interestingly is two years older than his coach, the uruguayan Diego Alonso, he made his debut in the Club World with 44 years, 9 months and 8 days.

