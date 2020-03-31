The Rockets turned off to the Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS.

James Harden it gave a strong impetus to Houston by scoring 22 of the 50 points of the team in the third period and the Rockets overcame easily 119-100 to the Minnesota Timberwolves the Monday to acquire an advantage of 3-1 in their playoff series of the first round.

Chris Paul scored 15 of his 25 points in the formidable third episode of the Rockets, which became an advantage to 50-49 at the break on a beat by 31 points difference after their torrid offensive of 12 minutes. The only team in the history of the playoffs of the NBA has gotten more units in a period have been Lakers Los Angeles, who scored 51 points in the fourth episode of the 31 of march of 1962, and despite this they succumbed in front of the Pistons of Detroit.

Clint Capela added 14 points and 17 rebounds, Eric Gordon finally, it entrains the meter 18 points after leaving the bench and the Rockets recovered easily from a boot not very good.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were dominated on both sides of the court during the decisive third period and had 14 shots on 21 attempts in several times they had the ball and in which they saw nerve.

