There is no pandemic, that the brakes! Jennifer Lopez took an AMAZING production photos

Despite the global crisis, caused by the coronavirus, Jennifer Lopez to present managed, virtual, your new Shoe collection.

This the singer had a photo shoot and the interested parties, without words. That is, you and Jennifer can see Aniston, so to an incredible 50 years.

– In The News

On your account of Instagram, the entrepreneur together with the 117-million fans, these magnificent images.

One of them, the pop diva he wore a look of animal print. With a jacket with stand-up collar, a pair of pants and a pair of elegant shoes, all with the same imprint tiger.

On other photos the interpreter of the ring with a shirt, vest and dark pants, shoot high, and also a pair of high heels of fine, simple lines.

Here it is to brighten something for the day. I’m so proud of my new shoes collection throw, now in @DSW!, wrote the wife of Alex Rodriguez.

Without a doubt, there is no pandemic the brakes. Jennifer Lopez business woman and is very excited about this new project. As they say… nothing ventured, nothing gained.