This cosplayer is accused of robbery while wearing a suit of Neon Genesis Evangelion

The practice of cosplay has prompted fans around the world to express their fondness for their franchises animated preferred, but this activity does not always fall in good hands.

One of the more bizarre instances that have occurred recently, he uncovered the improper uses of the cosplay, especially when a man is accused of theft on several local japanese using nothing less than the suit of the pilot Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion 3.0).

According to what reported in the portal NHK, the subject 37-year-old was seen wearing this cosplay as I walked in the centre ‘Iizuka City’ in Fukuoka; however, the worst (or most funny) of the case is the justification that the suspect offered him to the media:

When I first started using this suit, I was driven to pave local and steal things.

In fact, the defendant came to steal a few yen to 17,000 yen (US$152) in cash from the local Fukuoka, as well as other attempts of vandalism, to the time I wore more crazy costumes, such as ‘Spider-Man’ and even a swimsuit Playboy bunny.

The sources highlighted that the subject has been placed under arrest, although the authorities will remain with the uncertainty of their possible criminal acts of the future, and about what cosplay will give you the inspiration.

Certainly, these are actions that discredit this respected and internationally acclaimed pastime; and there is more to mention to those who achieved a positive impact with their creations.

In previous posts we mentioned the famous Zachery ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi, who knows how to shine wearing amazing suits ‘League of Legends’:

Or the sassy Jessica Nigri, who has invaded the social media with his stunning creations from 2012:

Among many options, colors and fabrics, the diversity in the world of cosplay is accented, even though what we are sure of is that its practice has led to thousands of members of the community of fans to meet on a common platform.