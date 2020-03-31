Thus presumed to be Christian their 5 Balls of Gold

The Opinion

The Portuguese Christian Ronaldo dedicated to the madridismo its fifth Golden ball in the run up to the party of The League Santander against Sevilla, to the standing ovation of all the Santiago Bernabéu was made to bow before posing with their five awards.

“The best player in the world, offers its fifth Ball of Gold to all the madridismo”, atronaba from the public address system while Christian Ronaldo entered the pitch with the latest award won in his hands.

The “Rabbit” Perez achieved a historic record

The Portuguese striker made a bow to the crowd before posing with all your conquests with happiness and answering the applause of the crowd.