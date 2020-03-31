Tony Hawk playing Tony Hawk as Tony Hawk

In the decade of the 90’s madness unleashed by the skate, brands such as Santa Cruz, Power Peralta, H-Street started to be popular in our country. Incidentally, these marks still exist today. At that time there was a skater that stood out over the rest, Tony Hawk. It was so popular that they went out several games with his name. What is more, in all of them is Tony Hawk as a playable character.

A member of Reddit, a_dancing_penguin, has shared a photo a bit special, you can see Tony Hawk playing as Tony Hawk in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. The well-known skater he is 51 years old and continues to enjoy the skate. On YouTube there are recent videos where you can see that has not lost the technique.

It seems that video games skate do not attract as much as yesteryear, hence just go out new titles. Now, very soon will come a new game skate in the form of early access, Session. Developed by crea-ture Studios, Session will arrive on the 17th of September to Steam. The game title is inspired by the golden age of skateboarding and promises a unique experience by having realistic physical effects.