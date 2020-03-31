Twitter-launches-fashion-from-and-after pictures of the famous viralizam. You Will Recognize Bella Hadid? – Notes – Glamurama

Twitter is a takeover by a new fashion: the evolution of man in the last ten years or so. The users have been posting photos of the years 2009 to 2019 and analyzes the physical characteristics that changed over time. A number of people have gone further and, as always, and they spread to take pictures of them. In the middle of so many celebrities that caught our attention the Bella Hadid. The model is 23 years old, he was beyond recognition, and left the whole world stunned.

“Oh my God, Bella Hadid has done? I want 10 of the same,” wrote one user. “Of course, the surgery on his nose, but this is a comparison photo of the teenage years/early childhood are nothing to do with you, everyone is different, and all of the changes, the talk about it, it’s plastic,” said one in a tweet.

Bella Hadid and the Start-of-the-Decade / End – of-the-decade pic.twitter.com/KF0DMNG2tQ Mariana Gaviria (@marianagaviria0) 5. December, 2019

The very model came in fact, plastic surgery and his face is lost in the course of time, both because of the growth and the fact that Bella has to weight that much. “People feel like they have a lot of fine, or that I’m so-and-so. And you know what? You can do an x-ray of my face, my love. I’m afraid to, fillers in the lips. I don’t want to get rid of my face,” said Jacob to the media.

Below, check out photos of other celebs, the at the beginning and at the end of the decade.

Ariana the start of a Total end-of –

the decade of the decade this is it, this in addition. pic.twitter.com/7uzCTnFKiU — ANTI-HERO (@j4otaz) 2. December, 2019