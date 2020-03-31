VIDEO: Mia Khalifa disquieted Instagram from the gym with short lycra | TRIBUNE

Los Angeles, USA.- Through your account Instagram, the exestrella of adult cinema, Mia Khalifa, shared a picture and a video where you show your physical attributes from the gym.

In the literature, the lebanese 26 years exercising at the same time that boasts its rear with a fitted short blackalso carry a small top of the same color.

The images caused the delight of its more than 18.6 million followers of the social network who did not hesitate to fill the comments section of praise, compliments and even proposals unseemly.