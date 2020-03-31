Video released on networks is not of ‘prime killed by Covid-19 in Ibagué’

A video, in which you see two people with a costume, going up to an ambulance a stretcher with a body covered up, has been spread in social networks with messages like:

“First Dead by covid 19 in Colombia ☠️☠️☠️

First dead by covid 19 in Ibagué more than 350,000 infected share to reach more people this does not show in caracol or rcn to take permanent measures to keep our families whole and healthy.”

The video began circulating on the evening of march 21. However, in the evening, the Ministry of Health issued a release in the that reported that the first person who died in Colombia because of the Covid-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2) in Colombia had been a taxi driver in Cartagena.

In the morning of today, march 22, the Ministry issued a new release in reporting the death of another patient by Covid-19. It is a woman, 70 years of age, who was in a clinic in Cali.

In the same report, it was reported that, so far, are 231 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

On the other hand, to clarify the images in the video, we perform a search in Google the news items published from 20 to 22 march, with the words “patient”, “coronavirus” and “Ibagué”. We found that the same video had been posted on the 21st of march, by the means of communication The sense of Smell in the news “First patient diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ibagué came out of the Clinic Tolima”.

According to The Smell, “a passer-by recorded with a cell phone, the moment when two paramedics drove the man to the ambulance that carried him to his place of residence”.

The output information of the patient was also posted by the radio station Ondas de Ibagué. In the publication cited a statement released by the Clinic Tolima, which reported the departure of the patient.

Also, to analyze the images it is observed that the stretcher is put into ambulance. The bodies of the people killed are not uploaded to the ambulance. The protocol of the Ministry of Health for these cases indicates that “the corpse will be moved in the vehicle funeral of exclusive use for this purpose, using the shortest and fastest route to the cemetery or service crematorium, where it will be the delivery of the body to the responsible of the service”.

So it is false that this is the video of the first killed by Covid-19 in Ibagué. Until the publication of this paper in this city had not reported any deceased by the virus of Wuhan.