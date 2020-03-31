Viewers attack Adal Ramones by “fake” crying at ‘The Academy’ | the TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- On Sunday, nine February saw the concert 14 The Academyat the María Fernanda is fired for the second time of the competition and prior to the semi-final of the contest.

However, the viewers are not passed by unnoticed the moment Adal Ramones presented the name removed, because it was such emotion that you will be noticed on the verge of tears, and with faltering voice.

This fact was criticized by the followers of the program TV Azteca on Twitter, as they felt that it was a “ridiculous act” by the driver.



Another that was touched was the judge Danna Paolaalthough there were those who charged that this was part of a strategy of the production to “increase the rating”.



The show is in the final stretch, by which DalúCarlos, Angie, Charly and Denniswill try it your pass to the grand final.

This note includes information of:
Twitter

