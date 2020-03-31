Vladimir Putin reveals why it doesn’t have cellular, and if you have ever used a double | STAND

Moscow, Russia.- Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, he revealed that he do not use cellthis during an interview in which they addressed the provisions of security the contractor, indicate reports.

In statements to the state-run news agency TASSthe leader admitted that does not use a mobile phone and explained how it is that communicates.

Putin said that instead of having a ‘smartphone’, has access to a special phone official that you can connect with any number he wants.

This is not the first time that the Russian leader admits that he prefers to avoid the cell, as in multiple has expressed pride that refuses to have with this tool.

In 2010, the Russian president revealed his vision apparently tecnofóbica on the cell, saying that he didn’t want one because “it would be ringing all the time.”

As is known, the president has been the target of conspiracy theories without foundation, one of which is that it uses double body to appear in public events.

During the same interview where he made clear his adversión by the phones, Vladimir Putin noted a list of searches Internet associated to his name, one of whom had the title ‘evidence of the double body of Putin’.

The president of Russia revealed that yes he was offered the chance of having doubles for public events for security reasons, but that he rejected the offer.