Was put in jail to this model so that it is not left naked in the final of the Copa America

Kinsey Wolanski, the model that took all the headlines to get into the field of play almost naked during the match between Liverpool and Tottenham in the final of the Champions league, was arrested again and could not get out to the lawn during the final of the Copa America between Brazil and Peru.

On the 7th of July the model shared a video of her and her friends in jail in a ‘story’ of Instagram, lamenting that he had not been able to be present in the final between Brazil and Peru.

“We have failed to the Copa America”, he wrote, and added that the next day would keep its followers abreast of what should happen. “Currently in jail”, he wrote then. Little lasted his imprisonment, because in the following ‘story’ Instagram because she was celebrating her freedom with a feast of food.

“Did you say that you’ve been in jail if you do not give a feast to trap after?”, he wrote with a hamburger background from Brazil.

“I admit that (Brazil) won the America’s Cup, but what an adventure we spent trying to oeuvre”, said on Instagram with her boyfriend, the blogger Vitali Zdorovetski.

The model tried to sneak in the end coming to Brazil in disguise and even entering the stadium. But in nothing were already surrounded by 20 security guards, has revealed.

The amount of followers of Wolanski in Instagram shot after it had just come out practically naked in the Champions league final and after trying again to mount a number in the final of the Copa America.

“After leaving the jail, I passed 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” he boasted in an interview with The Sun.