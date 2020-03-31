What an abuse! The premium of Shakira is using the quarantine background for photos in the tub

The beautiful sensual Valerie Domínguez is the premium for the singer Shakira and how many famous sights in the world, took advantage of their free time, to upload photos, your privacy during the period of validity of this insulation social.

The beautiful Colombian once said that the relationship with the interpreter “Ciega, Sordomuda“come on, on the side of his father, because he is the nephew of dad Shakira.

– In The News

The beauty Valerie around the world, and this is due to the fact that they began to be recognized, if he is in the competition “Miss Universe“In 2006, where he was among the ten finalists.

From the time his fame began to grow alarmingly, as today, the beautiful latina is also a model of actress and designer of clothes.

Finally, in one of his last posts you will see her in the tub, with a provocative swimsuit and with a smile more than a sigh. Also in his description of Valerie wrote: “She touched the best from quarantine ” #DeAquiNoSalgo“.