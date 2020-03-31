What happened? Lana Del Rey announces postponement of new album ‘Violet’

Oh no! Lana Del Rey used his social networks to give us bad news: ‘Violet’, his new album of spoken words, was not going to come to light in the agreed date.

GET HOOKED TO RADIO PLANET LIVE FROM HERE

As you recall, the interpreter of ‘Summertime sadness’ announced by the end of 2019 a new album, which would go on sale on January 4, with a affordable price of 1 dollar. However, the singer made a post on his Twitter account reported that ‘Violet’ would not come out on the agreed date, to the sorrow of his fans.

Lana announced the news through their social networks, the same 4 of January to the early hours of the day, where he commented that the wait is due to a few small problems, but in a little ‘Violet’ would be in their hands. Is it true?

OH CALVIN HARRIS, AND LANA DEL REY CONFIRMED IN THE COACHELLA 2020!

“Hoping you all had an excellent New Year, will have to wait about a month to launch ‘Violet’ because we lost about nine days with everything that is happening; however, it is an interesting project, we are eager to launch it.”, he wrote from his official twitter account.

Hoping everyone had a great New Years, gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on – it’s an interesting project though, looking forward to having it out x — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 4, 2020

WHO IS LANA DEL REY?

Lana del Rey is a singer of indie pop american. Her real name is Elizabeth Woolridge. He began his artistic career performing in clubs in New York. Has six cd productions. He released his first self-titled album in the year 2010. With their second album, ‘Born To die’, he touched the glory: sold over 13 million copies. Its theme ‘Born To Die’ has over 400 million views on YouTube.

In planet.pe we have the songs of Lana del Rey, the latest news on his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about the social networks of the singer.