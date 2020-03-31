What movements! Viralizan pictures of Shakira dancing cumbia

With a long career in the music industry, it is clear that Shakira it is one of the most important artists of Colombia and South America. Your talent always did, keep them in the top positions of the rankings all over the world.

More than 30 years ago the singer, born in Barranquilla the hearts of his admirers had, if he in songs such as eyes or Inevitable.

But not everything goes through have an incredible voice, Shakira also known for their skills in dance, something that has always shown, as one of its great virtues.

In the last days of the viral video he made about 20 years old. It is one of the first concerts was the famous singer in Barranquilla.

Can see from these pictures the Colombian singer dancing with great enthusiasm the music of her country, in her first moments on stage.

There today’s partner, Gerard Piqué she wore her long black hair, a pair of leggings and a blouse, but you sufficed, a couple of guitar chords to show, carries the rhythm in the veins.

Shakiraalthough they actually changed over the years, still in love with your music the best from the roots of Latin America.