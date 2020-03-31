What Selena Gomez is back in the arms of Justin Bieber? Like gave-and regretted it!

The singer Selena Gomez was discovered by “like me” on photos of the singer even photos, the to accounts, fans of the ex-partner! Unfortunately, these likes are removed. I was reconciliaron than friends or just a mistake?

31. March, 2020 · 12:57 hs

The singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber know of a very small but new in 2011, they laid their loving relationship, then they appear together in a gala for the award ceremony.

Since then, they seemed the perfect couple: did you know that he closed, everything about a restaurant for the fill of candles and sorprenderla the artist? If you don’t believe!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.



Their first separation occurred at the end of 2012, after a short time they returned and landed again in 2013. Unfortunately, there devacle of Justin Bieber, the started to be an alcoholic.

By the end of 2014, the singers reconciliaron and Selena are threw to the theme of “The Heart Wants what It Wants”, speaks of his engagement with the interpreter. But in 2015, everyone followed his way of your The Weekend and he, with his present wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.



In november 2017, if Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant, Justin Bieber very close to her ex-boyfriend and went with Baldwin, the rumors of a new reconciliation. Afterwards, their romance again until the beginning of 2018, but disapproval of the family of the actress, and, above all, the problems caused Justin Bieber Selena, this time, the separation was final.

Finally everything came to an end when Justin suggested you ended up Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas, and the whole in marriage, and in september 2018.

But after two years, the fans were surprised with two likes, the singer of “lose You To Love Me” in the pictures of Justin Bieber, then you need to put out immediately. The same thing happened in an account-fan, the ex-partner.

What was a simple mistake?, what to be friends again?, what is the wife of Bieber, Hailey Baldwin thinks?