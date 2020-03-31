What’s wrong with her? Selena Gomez no longer remind you of your ex-friends, no one can stop you to!

Selena Gomez have engaged in the rule agenda. Between the release of his new album, the video clips of the band in the signatures, they had almost no time to your home to be.

But the quarantine forced the singer a brake set in the midst of your hectic everyday life. And it seems that now, there is too much time has passed in the house.

– In The News

The insulation is a great opportunity for the artists interact with their fans. Because all of the can networks on the social. And that is exactly what you do the brunette.

The interpreter, Lose you to love me, shared a picture on Instagram with a series of recommendations for its followers. Including TV shows, movies, books and music were.

But what are the attention of this post caught that the Texas he recommended a song by The Weekend, her ex-boyfriend!

The artist they came up with the singer for a very short time, but it was an intense relationship. According to some sources confirmed, he was very much in love, while you, not so much.

Also, a few days ago Gómez also I gave like the photos of your ex controversial, Justin Bieber. What’s wrong with her? How strange is the love?