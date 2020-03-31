Who Shakira Is? No, it’s Catherine Zeta-Jones! The viral video of the spectacular movement of the hips

The limitation on a global level, we are all in the foreground, our hidden talents. Either pure, the aburrimientos or because it is an escape to at the end not to go crazy between the four walls of our homes, the social networks are always in a window is very necessary, in order to teach others, how we cook, we will contact of the air with a roll of toilet paper, or we dance. Catherine Zeta-Jones only the latter show.

And not was placed challenge (a ‘challenge’ to the ‘millennials’, which we just read) easy. The actress took the decision, from your living room, mimic movement should be ‘copy right’: the shaking of the hips, is the real Shakira. It is not that we may seem to us, is that you warned yourself that these were your intentions.

“I was not Shakira’s hips lie! Oh, genius! No one understood it”, read the video to this virus, and it is clear that, if the Colombian will need a double in one of his concerts, you can rely on without fear that it will hear a difference.

It is true that Zeta-Jones is going on maternity don, you, hung up the one or the other scene is sympathetic to this confinement. The last, in which you can see to jump your dog, completely the sofa crazy, and even if several members of the family.