Why the t-shirts of the selection does not have an accent?

In the first game of the Mexican national team against Portugal, in its debut in the FIFA Confederations Cup on June 18, some fans became aware of the contrast with the Portuguese players, the last name on the shirts of the players mexicans did not have accents.

The tilde, the accent, the punctuation sign that is a slash that is placed above a vowel to mark that syllable has to be pronounced with more force within a word. On the pitch you could read “HERNANDEZ”, “LAYUN”, “JIMENEZ” (so capitalized) on the backs of the mexicans, without an accent, while the Portuguese “CÉDRIC” or “ANDRÉ GOMES” carrying one of the signs spelling latinos that distinguish the Spanish.

Israel Marquez, a Press officer of the Mexican Federation of Football —yes, despite being mexican and pronounce (soccer) our federation itself stresses this word— it says that the registration of the names and surnames that the football federations make it to the FIFA can not be changed. “To register a player in a competition, we must do so with an official document, in this case the passport”, explained Marquez in an e-mail. Passports mexican, issued by the Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), have the names of their carriers in case… and without accents.

It should be noted that this curious situation of the accents in the names of the last names of the mexican players is not new, it comes time ago, in addition to the ongoing participation of the mexican team in the Gold Cup the shirts of the players still without carrying the accent.

In the image it can be observed that the surname of Sepúlveda and Rodríguez did not have the accent.



What based on what identification document was issued the passports mexicans? Necessarily —as with the voting credential issued by the National Institute for Electoral—, with the act of birth. This “paper mother” it is issued by the Civil Registry of each entity and is used to enroll in school, apply for a bank account or prove that we are who we say we are. The New York Times in Spanish, has sought an interview with the director general of the Registry of the Civil Legal advice and Legal Services, Daniel Padierna, without success.

The Civil Registry should clarify what is the reason behind the names and surnames on the birth certificates of mexicans do not have accents. Some will argue that it is because the names are written in uppercase, and the uppercase does not accentuate it. The same Spelling of the Spanish language, edited by the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, observes that in the past “it was justified” the lack of tildes by “technical reasons: in the typesetting ancient many sets of characters not included with case-marked and there was a space reserved for the tilde,”. In typewriters in the conventional nor could “write with accents capital letters without injuring the body of the letter.”.

But the spelling makes it clear that in the present “the use of capital letters does not relieve you put the tilde as required by the rules of accentuation graphics”.

According to Ruben Ramirez, of Social Communication of the Legal counsel, and Legal Services Mexico City, from the decade of the nineties the office of mexican civil registration “have been modernized” and since you are not working with typewriters that do not allow uppercase accented, but with computers that do.

So what will be that lawyers working in the offices of the civil registry are unaware of this standard spelling basic? What is the lack of updated educational which generates a spelling error of magnitudes in mass?

On this occasion, as we see the surname of the captain Rafa Marquez not account with the tilde



The lack of a tilde in your name or surname would not preclude that you were to receive an inheritance or escrituraras a property —as long as you show your identity with the help of two witnesses—. However, how can we trust the accuracy of the birth certificates —“the” reference document par excellence— if those who are in charge of writing do not know that the case itself is accentuate?

To correct this lack of knowledge, or any other spelling error in his birth certificate would not have a cost to citizens that would like to see their names well written. For that you need to request a rectification, a simple procedure, in accordance with the notary Ángel Gilberto Adame López (who, precisely, made a correction to add the accent marks are missing your first name and last name). “No it takes you more than an hour and can be made at any civil registry office”.

“The people must demand and be fixed at the time you register a child, that the accents come correct”says Adame. However, last April, a friend went to register their daughters whose last name is Garcia, and demanded that the tilde was missing in the i; the representative of the civil registry said that “any act carried accents in order not to create confusion”.

What confusion to who?

At least it is a hope: like baseball players Latin american to play in the Big Leagues that made the campaign #PonleAcento, footballers mexican people, through their representatives on the FMF, they will fight to put the accent to their names.

“We are confident that for future competitions, we will have the t-shirts with the names with accents”wrote Marquez.

