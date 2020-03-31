Wigs, hair colors and personalities| shock.co

In the year 2021 Shakira three decades, the release of his debut holds album Magic and in these 30 years of work, we have seen how you can effortlessly between rock and ballad to reggaeton, and merengue. In essence, the barranquillera is a German singer and actress, and a wife, the mistress, absolute project, the sing of things, how you communicate it and how it looks.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJ2m5yJF0hY(/embed)

In interviews Shakira has explained, is involved in every aspect of her career: she is the co-Director of the music video, produced most of the songs, and more than 90% of their songs are their own compositions. The main reason why the downtime in absolute social networks, this time focused on rest, to be the mother of his sons, Milan and Sasha, and create ideas for their future projects.

Shakira has more than 40 music videos, collecting almost 30 million subscribers on Youtube and on this platform has managed to more than 17 thousand millions of replicas. In your clip, it is the center, and another detail highlighted enough, is the use of the barranquillera front wigs in various colors for the display of different personalities, a girl like you.

In Ciega, Sordomuda 1999 a wig “hide used” the police, the keep track of, because they flew out of the prison that I was in love.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3gbisdtJnA(/embed)

In The intuition by 2005, a wig abode looks accompanied by several suits sensual and erotic portrayal of a woman flirting.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKlpL4FhzUs(/embed)

In Illegal In 2006 you will see, with a mane platinada it was in the skin of a woman of the 50s, excited and seduced.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_K8Zns3s9A(/embed)

In Violent for 2012, he sees the hair go short and black to a party in the underground.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OO1pOqRJkA(/embed)

Extortion In 2016, his collaboration with Maluma, is characterized by the pink hair. A wig used Shakira to ‘mock’ that conquered you.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mgqbai3fKo(/embed)

As Loyal As A Dog in the year 2017 with Nicky Jam, and the redhead shows up again, for no particular reason. Only with an aesthetic that are more urban, own world of reggaeton.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHq2qrFUlGY(/embed)

The single with the French Black M, Comme Moi, had a video where you can see him with the white hair and gray. It is a video is seen less in the story of Shakira.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVaahuLdrng(/embed)

I Like up to 2020, together with Anuel AA came, accompanied by a video to accompany in the several wigs to the range of colors chosen, the art director of the clip.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mf-UJ32PJgU(/embed)

#LaMúsicaNosUne