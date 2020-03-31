Worlds lol 2016: End of the World of League of Legends: Schedules and where to watch live online

The world of League of Legends 2016 comes to an end. Samsung and SK Telecomtwo teams of south koreans, have reached the final and will be fought in front of thousands of people in the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can follow all the event live from the official channel of the LVP in Spanish or, if you prefer, we also have the official broadcast coverage in English.

The relay LOL: early morning of 29 and 30 October

This is the first time that two clubs world champions face off in a final.

Led by Faker and Bengithe current world champions, SKT T1you have the possibility to get their third title and make history. On the other hand, Samsung is seeking his second world club and comes with a lot of force behind crushing Europe with a 3-0.

Calendar and timetables of the end of the League of Legends

So will the schedule for the end of League of Legends:

Day 29 of October:

On the eve of the final kicks off with the League Festival at Worlds. Will begin at 3:00 (gmt) and you will be able to follow live through the stream official English.

PrimeTime League Live will bring us all the news of the event.

All-Mid All Star Deathmatch, with the collaboration of Voyboy, Jessica Nigri, Nicki Taylor, Reckful, Jimmy Wong, Spiral Cats, and many more.

Champions league Live: A Cosplay Celebration, presented by Jessica Nigri and Jimmy Wong of /AllChat and the artist of Riot Shannon ”RiotPhoenix” Berke.

Worlds Tonight: predictions and analysis of the final departure.

Cosplayers in the World

Riot Games

Live concert of the music of League of Legends. Accompanied by the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, a variety of artists will guide viewers on a journey through the different musical genres of the LoL, from the issues of the champions and factions to the music videos and the favorites of esports.

Day 30 of October:

The decisive day will be able to follow in the early morning of 29 and 30 October, where the two teams will face off for the Cup of the Summoner.

At 1:00 (hour peninsular Spanish) starts with an opening ceremony in which Zedd will be performing the song for the world cup this year: Ignite

Around 1:30 (gmt) will start the confrontation

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-_23zq8wWI(/embed)