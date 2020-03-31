your fans ask you again brunette

15.000.000 reproductions. This is what he has achieved Shakira in less than a week with her new video clip, in cooperation with the Puerto Rican Anuel AA. The Colombian singer has resulted in quite a stir with the premiere of I like not only because his fans could hardly wait to hear their new music, but because you have realized, a detail that in your memory, your beginnings in the world of music. In the pictures, the wife of the footballer, Gerard Piqué will be with different looks, however, there is only a certain, and has fallen in love with.



“IWe want to be the brunette Shakira!”, “Yes, you get back!”, “She’s amazing, the hair is black, you are rejuvenated,” I love it!” “It reminded me of your first hard drive”, “¡Go back to your black hair!”, “They are much better, the dark colors, the hair… what memories”,”in nothing, he looks like a Queen” or “I like the Shakira“some of the comments that you have left your trailer that it is clear, what is your favorite hairstyle.

It is a look similar to the one you wore on your hard drives Barefoot (1995) andWhere are the thieves? (1998), if lucia is a extra long mane of jet black. Therefore, the feeling, to see so much nostalgia and so in her new video clip, and asked to wear it again, that picture over 20 years ago. As in, is it you? How does his blonde hair, which she has made so famous in the whole world?



For the moment, what nobody can deny is that I like – generated views for every taste. While some fans have given, the congratulations not published a new success, other are in agreement with the style of this theme connects you with the reggae topic Sweat (A La La Long), popular group Jamaica was of the Inner Circle of the year in 1992. Also, ask her to be your appearance of the past, many of you have commented that: “I like the music, you’ve done so far liked”, “Do not waste your seal is unique“”Please you”, “Sometimes they neglect the quality of their songs“”The video was wonderful, the voices combine very well and the writing is very original, as always. What I don’t like is that the chorus is very monotonous. We have been accustomed to, works very, very well”, “I love You Shak, but it’s not your style”, “Strange, your poem”…