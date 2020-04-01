A cosplay great Escanor Seven Deadly Sins without so many muscles

There’s nothing like a good cosplay to take that anime character that you love and that you carry insideas you have already done with the beautiful Elizabeth, or with Escanor butt muscles. But today is repeated the guise of Escanor, but without much muscle by meansshowing the elegance and pride of the character.

This cosplay below has done tallrunnerguy22 Reddit on the occasion of the Ohayocon in Columbus, Ohio. You can look pass of the musculature that characterizes Escanorbut the attitude is there and there is no doubt of it, and it is that not everything is a matter of being as muscled as a closet.

Let’s say that this cosplay is an ode to the great personality and genius of Escanordespite missing one of its signs of identity. What do you think to you this cosplay, a success or a failure?