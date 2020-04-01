All over the world, love Jennifer Lawrence? Actress, American Horror Story, says that it is so! – News in film

The darling of Hollywood, and Jennifer Lawrence – or JLaw, as it is affectionately known – has a reason to be so popular: it has been shown, not one, but three academy awards – for The bright side of life, the Winter of the soul, and the Beat -won by the former, is the protagonist of one of the greatest sagas of young people in today’s world, is to live as a mystic in the X-Men, and even made a romantic evening for two, with Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, among others.

Who would not like to? Even the famous want, to take pictures with her. Julia Roberts, Channing Tatum, and Bradley Cooperfor example, we have already said that it is “fantastic”, “super cool” and “awesome”. Thus, we can conclude that everyone in the world loves JLaw, right? Wrong! The actress, model and style icon Chloë Sevigny is not too fond of the young actress.

At the age of 40 years old, the actress of American Horror Story, she was in an Interview with the fashion magazine V magazine, and there was no Pope, in speaking about the subject, even if it refers to the current darlings of the world.

If you are asked whether you are concerned about the stereotype that the film industry puts on the Actresses, Sevigny has stated that he is not afraid of people, you think that there is more to the personality than the ability of the work: “what I did on” Big Love, Hit & Miss, and American Horror Storyit is not as if I have been playing the same character over and over again. I would like to be respected more as an actress. It is not so that I can over nothing at all. I think I have a good Chance, but you can always more,” he said.

This is when a reporter from the V Magazine, you mentioned that you are an actor without a great personality, and that Sevigny was a prototype for this, since you already have since an early age.

The actress is, and what it has to do with the marketing and sale of a product. “You are going to get a girl is kind of funny, and strong on the talk shows that everyone in the world loves it, loves it, and she wants to be, and the more people go to a movie or tv show”.

Sevigny went on to say that he believes that he is a star and refers to the two Actresses you admire so much: Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone. “I think it is that Angelina Jolie it is a big movie star. I don’t think I can get it, or is it just a show.” I don’t think I’ve done that.” It is probably for this reason that I never got around to, to a whole new level. I like Emma Stone. Every time, when you yourself, she’s really cute”.

While Chloë Sevigny say as the head of the technology, and the actress in Birdman, said he with an actress that you will like it: Jennifer Lawrence. According to fashionista, JLaw is “boring and too coarse”.

What do you think of this statement in the template? Do you agree, or do you think that the discontinuation?