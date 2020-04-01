“An amazing woman” – the notes – Glamurama

For a treatment, it is not easy, but it is in full recovery, Gloria Maria was in the face of a very difficult time in your life. Edna, the mother of sarah, 89 years old, died last Saturday night after being sick in the house. It was. then, with the child and the family to a hospital in Rio de janeiro“My mother was great, she spent the whole day as well. When I was getting out of the house, to have dinner with you, my friend, my doctor, Dr. Paul Niemeyer called me and we rushed to the hospital, but you have no life, and they were not able to resuscitate will be able to,” then we had Another one. The funeral service and cremation took place on Monday morning.

Most recently, Gloria, celebrated the end of the first part of the treatment, and she explained that she was almost completely consumed. “I’m going to the challenge for the giants, who were devastated with the situation. I don’t know why so many things have to go together and at the same time, but you to and to stop it. Also, you could have gone to help me today. Only God has the explanation. She was a woman, which is truly remarkable and ahead of time. Owe I all I am to her,” she vented. Glamurama is United with the Holy glory, and they want a lot of power in this moment in time. We’ve been together, Glory!