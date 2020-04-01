And so, Millie Bobby Brown, her American accent perfected, thanks to Miley Cyrus | Today

The quarantine is quarantine, if you have less Miley Cyrus us maintains with his talk show improvised Bright-Minded. Since a few days ago, he started these discussions with some well-known faces on the right in your account of Instagram, the singer has been in the rescue for many.

Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Emily Osment, Rita Ora and Ellen Degeneres are some of the seeds with this maintenance program. But now the time has come for Millie Bobby Brownone of the main characters of the hit series from Netflix Stranger Things.

In his interesting talk, we have met, the passion, the little actress, felt and still feels, from Hannah Montana. Yeah, this character of blonde mane interpreted, thrilled millions of children around the world through Disney Channel. Because of this girl, Millie, who dreamed of one day, was the own Hannah be. His obsession also began to practice and perfect your American accent thanks to her was.

“Growing up, I must say, the only way that my American accent was just Hannah Montana”said Millie in words collected by ETOnline. “I’m surprised you don’t accent the country,” he added, the own Cyrus.

Between the laughter, Bobby Brown insured, he found a video, in which she starred with a hat-cowboy-song Hoedown Throwdown. “I was obsessed,” he added. “I wanted to work your. I don’t know how it work, but I thought, ‘I Want to be like Hannah Montana. I don’t know how to do it'”. Then I realized it was a real task, and I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do! Suenta fun’. Didn’t know that you can earn money therefore. I said: ‘What do I do free’,” said the Briton.

Miley, with wide eyes, he admitted, the story had captivated her heart. “It’s hilarious,” he said. It’s own Millie Bobby Brown was still the phenomenon of Hannah Montana! And now we can enjoy the series on Disney+ how often do you think repeated some of the chapters of your favorites?

We all dream of, to us, one day, Hannah. But now, Miley, who continue their dreams. And you, you will sense identified with Millie Bobby Brown?