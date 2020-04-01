Ariana Grande Swift to follow in the footsteps of Taylor, and you have to pay money to their fans

Ariana Grande following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and helps his fans in the crisis you money to those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic. The interpreter, “Thank U, Next” also publicized that he donated Feeding America and The world health organization.

The first in the support of their fans in this way was TayTaywho asked about social networks, your account number, you small deposits and according to sources close to Ariana Grande, she does the same.

Big “is, do you communicate regularly with your fans in the social networks, especially with those who you have to be open about their financial difficultiesto make like, the next services, because the have lost their job in the retail or services, for the moment,” said the source.

The agent is also insured that the singer has supported at least ten of his followers the are thinking in the crisis, between donations in cash $500 up to $1,500 us dollars by Venmo.

For his part, Taylor Swift donated in the past week to keep to fight in the amount of three billion dollars, the fans were in step with the economic crisis the cause of the coronavirus. The interpreter, “network” was no advertising for these actions, but we know thanks to Twitter. Samantha Jacobson was one of the lucky ones who received a gift from Swift, according to the input in a tweet: “without work, without income, without having to pay my bills“. Because his work was the quarantine of coronavirus has you by the Deposit of 3 thousand us dollars from her fans, which have been shown in the social network.

OHHHHH MY FUCKINGGGGFFF SHUT HP SHUT UPS, BUT THE IP SHUT UP THIS CANT BE HAPPENING, I CANT STOP SHAKONT I CANT STOP CRUING WHAT THE FUCK TULORLRL pic.twitter.com/8wKUbDfS2x — samantha (@manthapaige13) March 25, 2020

Other celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have refrained from the pensions for the houses, which have have in Los Angeles, and Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie have donated organisations to support the victims.