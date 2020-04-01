Awesome! Angie Varona cause a buzz with open neckline | TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- The model, Angie Varonathrough its publications Instagram spread a sensual photoin which shows her statuesque figure, as well as your worked your abdomen, to pose with a blouse transparent.

In the story, it will be appreciated to the influencer in front of the mirror, with a tiny short, as well as a pegadita blouse black which causes fury among its millions of fans.

It should be noted that in the last hour are displayed with their best clothes, because on every occasion he has been seen copactada.